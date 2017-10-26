WATCH: The coast celebrates the life of Sophia Myers - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

WATCH: The coast celebrates the life of Sophia Myers

Sophia is the third known case of DIPG in Jackson County. (Image Source: WLOX News) Sophia is the third known case of DIPG in Jackson County. (Image Source: WLOX News)
OCEAN SPRINGS, MS (WLOX) -

Mobile users can watch the service here>> http://bit.ly/2oQlgcT

The coast will come together today to celebrate the life of Sophia Myers, the young Ocean Springs girl who captured the hearts of many as she bravely battled a rare form of brain cancer.

The celebration of life will start at 2 p.m. at St. Paul United Methodist Church East Campus in Ocean Springs. Her funeral will follow.

At the request of Sophia’s family, WLOX News Now will be live streaming the service. Angel and Josh Myers said they want to share the celebration with everyone who loved Sophia, even if they cannot be there in person.

Those who can attend are encouraged to wear bright colors.

Sophia, 7, died Oct. 20, 2017 after battling Diffuse Intrinsic Pontine Glioma for more than seven months.

In that time, South Mississippi rallied around Sophia and the Myers family, offering countless prayers and messages of encouragement.

Ocean Springs family prays for a miracle for Sophia

Sophia was the third child in Jackson County to be diagnosed with DIPG. Angel said she and Josh will spend the rest of their lives fighting to find a cure for the disease that took their beautiful little girl away from them.

Copyright 2017 WLOX. All rights reserved. 

