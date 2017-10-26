The coast celebrates the life of Sophia Myers

Sophia is the third known case of DIPG in Jackson County. (Image Source: WLOX News)

The coast came together Thursday at St. Paul United Methodist Church East Campus to celebrate the life of Sophia Myers, the young Ocean Springs girl who captured the hearts of many as she bravely battled a rare form of brain cancer.

At the request of Sophia’s family, WLOX News Now live streamed the service. Angel and Josh Myers said they wanted to share the celebration with everyone who loved Sophia, even if they could not be there in person.

Those who could attend were encouraged to wear bright colors.

Sophia, 7, died Oct. 20, 2017 after battling Diffuse Intrinsic Pontine Glioma for more than seven months.

In that time, South Mississippi rallied around Sophia and the Myers family, offering countless prayers and messages of encouragement.

Sophia was the third child in Jackson County to be diagnosed with DIPG. Angel said she and Josh will spend the rest of their lives fighting to find a cure for the disease that took their beautiful little girl away from them.

