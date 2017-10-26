Gulfport students learn important lessons on finance

About 50 elementary school students at Orange Grove elementary in Gulfport learned all about the world of finance Thursday. Hancock/Whitney Bank and Everfi teamed up to put on a "Financial Cents" program for the kids. (Photo source: WLOX)

About 50 elementary school students at Orange Grove elementary in Gulfport learned all about the world of finance Thursday. Hancock/Whitney Bank and Everfi teamed up to put on a "Financial Cents" program for the kids.

Through an interactive game of jeopardy, the students learned about the difference between wages and salaries, stocks and mutual funds, and the differences between credit cards and debit cards.

The right answers earned a prize of candy. More importantly, though, the children learned about the value of hard work and the importance of Wise spending.

The students were from the fourth, fifth, and sixth grades. Many had questions for the bankers and officials from Everfi. Those questions included: "Why do some people get loans and others don’t?" and what each person at the bank did for a living.

At the end of the program, a group picture was taken and each child received a goodie bag, courtesy of the bank.

