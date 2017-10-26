Moss Point mayor, wife both charged with simple assault

Moss Point Mayor Mario King and his wife, Natasha, are both facing charges of Simple Assault-Domestic Violence following an incident at their home Thursday, October 19. (Photo source: Facebook)

Moss Point Mayor Mario King and his wife, Natasha, are both facing charges of Simple Assault-Domestic Violence following an incident at their home Thursday, October 19.

According to the Jackson County Sheriff's Department, Mrs. King reported the fight to deputies on Friday when she visited the Sheriff's Office in Pascagoula, and investigators talked to both parties before filing their report. Both the mayor and his wife are set to be in court to faces the charges December 11.

Rumors of a fight between the mayor and his wife have been brewing all week, prompting both to address the issue publicly on social media.

In a Facebook post Wednesday, Natasha King wrote, " I am not sure where these ridiculous rumors are surfacing from but they are not true at all... If I wasn't happy I would leave, I have several options, so again we great but please kill those rumors."

Mayor King also addressed the issue in a public post on his Facebook page, saying, "People sometimes will do anything to be divisive and counterproductive. Something I will not ignore and when it comes to my wife and children you stepping in the wrong zone."

WLOX News reached out to the mayor for a comment, but he is currently out of town on city business. He said he was not aware of the charges and would need to learn more before making any comment.

