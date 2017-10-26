Four local high school volleyball teams ready for Thursday's Final Four at Mississippi State

Mississippi State is the site of the State Final Four volleyball championships beginning Thursday with four local teams vying to crack the finals. The Vancleave Lady Bulldogs earned a trip to the Class II semifinals by sweeping Hattiesburg Tuesday night.

Head coach Haley Chatham had her 27 and 6 Lady Bulldogs fine tuning their game plan today for a rematch with Lewisburg at 5:00 p.m. Thursday.

Last year Lewisburg defeated Vancleave in four sets. Senior Sierra Buxton, who has 152 kills, is confident they can they can beat the 31-7 and 1.

Buxton said, "We were very close last year and our team was young with five freshmen. When we played club volleyball this year, we knew with the experience coming back we could go all the way, for real."

Sophomore Payton McKerchie says the Lady Bulldogs are looking for a little payback. She enters the Final Four with 323 kills.

"I feel like we can beat them because we've grown as a team, "said McKerchie. "We're much older now and stronger. I feel like we have a really good shot this year."

She added, "We're all very supportive all the time. We're always together. We try to build our team up no matter what and we have a great coach who supports us through everything."

Defending Class III State Champion Hancock advanced to the Class III Final Four with a four set win over highly talented Ocean Springs on Tuesday. The 26 and 7 Lady Hawks face DeSoto Central Thursday night at seven.

Defending Class I State Champion OLA, battles Alcorn Central Thursday afternoon at 3:00. Resurrection also begins play at 3:00 facing St. Andrews.

Good luck to our four local teams.

Copyright 2017 WLOX. All Rights Reserved.