The Long Beach at Hattiesburg football game moved up to Thursday night

Hattiesburg (9-0, 5-0) defeated Picayune 41-37 last week to secure first-place atop the Region 4-5A standings. The Maroon Tide (7-2, 4-1) are in second-place with the home field advantage in the playoffs.

Long Beach (6-3, 3-2) exploded offensively and beat West Harrison 56-28.

The Bearcats are in the running for one of the two remaining playoffs slots in the region race. Long Beach is tied with Stone (5-3, 3-2) and following Thursday's game the Bearcats and Tomcats will close out regular season play on November 10. Stone has a home game Friday night at 7:00 hosting Pearl River Central.

Due to the possibility of inclement weather on Friday, the Long Beach at Hattiesburg game will be played 7 p.m. Thursday.

