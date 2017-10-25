MGCCC High School Football Lineman of the Week: Devin Ladner of Hancock

Hancock jumped out of the gate quickly in a dominating 35-0 victory over Harrison Central in Lyman on Friday.

Running back Marquis Cherry exploded 65 yards through a huge gap, thanks to solid blocking by the offensive line. The touchdown propelled the 7 and 2 Hawks on top and they never looked back.

The win locked up a playoff slot in the Region 4-6A ranks for the Hawks who are 4 and 1 in Region play.

5-foot-11, 270 pound senior Devin Ladner No. 58. is a prominent member of the Hancock offensive line. He's the Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College Lineman of the Week.

Ladner said, "We came out, dominated the offensive line. Knew we would and did what we had to do. We're a very close group of guys who have grown up together, played together. We just know each other very well."

Head coach Neil Lollar said, "He's a senior. Plays left tackle for us. He's a young man who has started two full-seasons and part of his sophomore year. He's developed into definitely one of our team leaders."

The Hawks offensive line has helped Hancock averaged 30.8 points per game, 176 passing yards and 257 yards rushing.

On Friday, the Hawks entertain Biloxi. The 3and 2 Indians are a game behind Hancock for second-place in Region 4-6A.

"Biloxi has always been a rival for us., "stated Ladner. "If we win here, we'll have home a home playoff games which is very important to us and haven't had one here in a very very long time."

The Biloxi-Hancock game will be featured on the Friday Night Football Showdown on WLOX ABC-CBS beginning at 10:15 p.m.

