Man sentenced to prison for spring break drug bust

The man arrested with more than 100 pounds of marijuana has been sentenced to prison.

Thirty-five-year-old Keandre Marks will serve 21 months behind bars and three years of supervised release for an April 6 drug bust. Marks was stopped on Interstate 10 near the 33-mile marker in Gulfport for a traffic offense.

After he consented to a search, police found 109 pounds of marijuana in the truck. Marks, who also violated probation, told police the drugs were headed to Gulfport to be sold during spring break.

He has also been ordered to pay a $7,500 fine.

Copyright 2017 WLOX. All rights reserved.