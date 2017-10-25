Ted Egger has been named full-time head football coach at PRCC

Four days after leading PRCC past rival Gulf Coast 31-17, Ted Egger can remove interim from his title. Pearl River Community College administrators named Egger the Wildcats full-time head football coach.

Under difficult circumstances, Egger has guided PRCC to a 4-4 record, 3 and 2 in the MACJC South Division standings.

"We had a lot of confidence in Coach Egger from the beginning, "said athletic director Jeff Long. "As we went through the summer and saw the work ethic and how everything was playing out, we felt good about him."

An improvement in academics played a major role in Egger's permanent title. The Wildcats had 14 players finish with a 4.0 grade-point averages, 26 are scheduled for early graduation in December and nine players were recently inducted into Phi Theta Kappa, the junior college honorary society.

"We've stressed to all our coaches to build champions on and off the field, "said PRCC president Adam Breerwood. "I saw early in the year, even though we struggled a bit that we had potentially the right guy for the job and I don't know that we expected that at the beginning of the year."

The 39-year-old Egger was named interim head coach at the end of May. He called today's announcement a relief.

"I was very excited about the opportunity. But there wasn't a whole lot of time to think about it. We had to get ready to go for the summer program, and everything that went with it."

