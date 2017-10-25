Biloxi school: Parental consent required to read 'To Kill a Mockingbird'

Biloxi Junior High has sent out letters to parents explaining the school's policy concerning the classic novel 'To Kill a Mockingbird'.

According to the letter, students can participate in an in-depth study of the book during class if they choose to do so. If students want to read the book they can still do it in study groups with parental consent.

However, 'To Kill a Mockingbird' is no longer on the required 8th-grade reading list and has not been put back into the curriculum. Students who wish to participate in the study group must return the letter with a parents signature no later than Oct. 27.

Students who don't participate will complete other assignments.

South Bound Book Shop is offering free copies of the book to Biloxi Public School students, while supplies last.

