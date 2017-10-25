Coast Coliseum brings art to the ice

The students got to paint pictures on the ice. (Image Source: WLOX News)

The coliseum's crew will lay another layer of ice down on top of the painting to seal those. (Image Source: WLOX News)

A unique art contest welcomed Coast students on Wednesday to paint pictures on the ice.

It was all a part of a competition. Schools from across south Mississippi submitted photos with the theme 'Christmas around the world'. Ten schools were awarded a field trip to paint on the ice.

“Everyone had their individual countries. So, we did a Christmas ornament, and we painted our Christmas tree and somehow we got into the competition and now we're here, and I think it's amazing how our class can like bond together,” said Coast Episcopal School student Paxton Debardelaben.

The coliseum's crew will lay another layer of ice down on top of the painting to seal them for ice skating season. The first skate night will be Oct. 27.

