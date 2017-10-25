WLOX Editorial: In harm's way

The deaths of four American Soldiers in Niger is a sobering reminder of the dangers our military faces around the world. Dustin Wright from Georgia, Jeremiah Johnson from Ohio, Bryan Black from the state of Washington, and La David Johnson from Florida were part of the American counter terrorism effort in Africa.

They were in pursuit of an ISIS recruiter when ambushed and killed. These men died protecting Americans back home.

More than 4,000 National Guard soldiers from Mississippi are heading to the Middle East in a few months to deter threats. And another contingent of National Guard Airmen from Gulfport is heading to the Mideast in a matter of days.

These Mississippi volunteers could be in harm's way facing unknown threats. As they prepare to head overseas, maybe it's time to once again thank them and all of our military for their service to our communities, to Mississippi, and to our country.

Rick Williams

WLOX-TV General Manager

