WLOX Editorial: Some rules needed

It looks like the city of Biloxi is about to crack down on a growing problem with what they are calling aggressive panhandlers. While we can all be sympathetic to those down on their luck who ask others for money, we agree with the city's plan to create some rules.

The proposal calls for stopping the practice completely at night and outlawing it at any time when businesses put up signs saying no panhandling. There are other rules in the measure, like no yelling, no following people and staying away from cars.

We agree there should be some rules. This won't stop people from approaching you for money; or you from handing over a few dollars. But this plan could work to make pedestrians, whether local residents or tourists, more comfortable as they walk our streets and visit our businesses.

That's our opinion, we would like to hear yours. Email your thoughts to editorials@wlox.com.

Rick Williams

WLOX-TV General Manager

