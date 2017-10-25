Gulfport Fire Department looking for new recruits

Chief Mike Beyerstedt is looking for a new crop of firefighters to take on a job that’s not for the faint of heart. (Photo source: WLOX)

In Gulfport, a search is on for those who want to serve the community and help save lives. It’s not your average everyday job, but the Gulfport Fire Department is hoping to find some recruits who are up for a challenge.

It’s hiring time at the department, and Chief Mike Beyerstedt is looking for a new crop of firefighters to take on a job that’s not for the faint of heart.

Beyerstedt said the demand will likely be high this year to fill spots left by retirees and others leaving the department. One of his favorite things about the job is how different every day is out in the field.

“It’s really exciting, because you may go on a fire in the morning. You may go to a water rescue out on the Gulf of Mexico in the afternoon. You may be doing a technical rope rescue the next day,” said Beyerstedt. ”There’s such a wide variety of instances that we respond to. It’s always something new.”

He says the job is a big time commitment and one that only the best will qualify to do.

Applications are being accepted now, and the first test for the recruits will be on Nov. 1.

