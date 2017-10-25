Green space dedicated in honor of long-time GCRL director

McIlwain’s widow, Janet, and other family members were presented with a city proclamation and the keys to the city. (Photo source: WLOX)

A large green space next to the harbor was dedicated this morning in honor of the late Dr. Thomas McIlwain. (Photo source: WLOX)

Today, there’s a new way to enjoy Mother Nature‘s beauty in Ocean Springs. A large green space next to the harbor was dedicated this morning in honor of the late Dr. Thomas McIlwain, the long-time director of the Gulf Coast Research Lab.

Several years ago, the property had a boat storage facility on it, but the property was bought by the state and the storage facility torn down.

During today’s ceremony, several of McIlwain’s colleagues spoke of his legacy and the impact he had on their lives. As a marine biologist, he was truly a man of the water.

McIlwain’s widow, Janet, and other family members were presented with a city proclamation and the keys to the city.

This park is unlike most parks, with no playground equipment or other amenities. It does have native plants and trees, as well as decorative lighting. It’s simply a quiet space for people to enjoy the outdoors and the view of the water.

Even though the state owns the property, it will be maintained by the City of Ocean Springs and Jackson County.

Copyright 2017 WLOX. All rights reserved.