George Co. homicide suspect identified; woman wanted for questioning

A suspect is on the run after a fatal stabbing in the Barton/Basin area of George County, according to Sheriff Keith Havard.

Havard said Arron Jeffery Gill, 24, is wanted on a charge of homicide in the death of 41-year-old Christopher Cauley. Havard said Christina Len Pierce, 26, is wanted for questioning in the investigation.

According to Havard, deputies responding to a reported stabbing in the area of Salem Campground Rd. on Tuesday found Cauley, of George County, dead. After further investigation, deputies determined Gill and Pierce ran from the scene on foot after the stabbing, Havard said.

The homicide is still being investigated by George County investigators.

If you have any information on Gill or Pierce’s whereabouts or any information that could help this investigation, please call the sheriff’s department at 601-947-4811 or Crime Stoppers at 1-877-787-5898.

