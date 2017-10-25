Four area volleyball squads punch tickets to Starkville for Final Fours

Four area volleyball squads advance to their respective Final Fours with second-round wins on Tuesday.

In the only pairing of Coast teams, Hancock outlasted Ocean Springs on the road 3-1. The Lady Hawks look to repeat as Class III State Champions.

The road proved friendly to the remaining three teams from our area.

In Class II, Vancleave swept Hattiesburg, while in Class I, eleven-time state champs Our Lady Academy and Resurrection both swept their opponents as well.

