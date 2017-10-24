Gulfport parent wants to shed light on bullying after school bus fight

Corey Dorsey says he has a lot of concerns, after his 13-year-old daughter wound up in the hospital after a fight on the school bus.(Image Source: WLOX News)

According to Dorsey, this video is a raw but real example of bullying and, sadly, how far it can go.(Image Source: WLOX News)

Dorsey provided WLOX News Now with video of that fight, which shows two young female students involved in an altercation. Corey Dorsey says the girl sitting down is his daughter.

“The young lady came on the bus, approached my daughter basically jumped on her and knocked her out. She landed her in Garden Park Hospital,” said Dorsey.

Dorsey's daughter didn't suffer any life-threatening injuries, but he knows it could have been worse.

“To watch that video and see your child really defenseless and nobody can do anything about it,” said Dorsey.

“As much as we would like to say, oh we don't want these videos out and oh it's shame. It's causing shame, ridicule, and embarrassment to the victims. At the end of the day, it helps to bring light to the perpetrators,” said Dorsey.

Dorsey claims his daughter, a student at North Gulfport 7th and 8th Grade School, has been the victim of bullying for about a year. He admits she hasn't been very vocal about it, and the incident has only made things harder.

"She's disheartened. She's broken. She wants to switch schools,” said Dorsey.

Dorsey says the school hasn't been cooperative since the fight. He believes the student should not have been on his daughter's bus, and doesn't understand why the driver never pulled over to intervene.

"We just don't feel like enough is being done,” said Dorsey.

Below is the entire Statement from Harrison county school superintendent Roy Gill:

This type of behavior is unacceptable. We take the safety of all our students seriously. Unfortunately, there was a fight on a school bus Thursday afternoon involving two students, just prior to them being dropped off at their neighborhood. The student in question has permission to be on that bus. According to the principal, school administrators have had no knowledge or reports of any bullying involving the two students prior to the fight. The principal is addressing the discipline of each student involved in Thursday’s incident individually. We continue to stress the importance of students who perceive that they have been bullied to report all incidences to school officials.

