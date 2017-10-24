Suspects in Victoria's Secret shoplifting arrested

Biloxi Police arrested three women on Monday in connection with a shoplifting incident at Victoria's Secret in Edgewater Mall.

The suspects, 40-year-old Trasonya Anderson, 34-year-old Ashley Showers and 34-year-old Tequila Jackson were taken into custody after being identified by Mississippi Coast Crime Stoppers and other law enforcement units.

The Jackson Police Department is still trying to locate the fourth suspect, 21-year-old Keshanna Johnson. One more suspect remains unidentified.

The Biloxi Police Department began their investigation when five women reportedly stole thousands of dollars worth of women's underwear from Victoria's Secret. Security camera footage shows the women as they entered the mall and left with bags stuffed with merchandise.

Maj. Chris DeBack with the Biloxi Police Department says this is one of the biggest shoplifting cases he’s seen.

“This was obviously an orchestrated plan,” said Maj. Chris DeBack with the Biloxi Police Department. “They knew what they were doing, and they went to the mall just to do that."

All four of the women were transported to Harrison County Adult Detention Center. Their bonds are set at $50,000 each.

If you have any information that could help investigators, call the Biloxi Police Department at (228) 392-0641, the Biloxi Criminal Investigations Division at (228) 435-6112, or Mississippi Coast Crime Stoppers at (877) 787-5898.

You can also give a tip to Crime Stoppers online at mscoastcrimestoppers.com.

