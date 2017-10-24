Biloxi joins lawsuit against Secretary of State over waterfront land

The City of Biloxi finds itself in another dispute with Secretary of State Delbert Hosemann over whether waterfront land should be considered state-owned.

This case involves the site of the former Lady Luck Casino at Hwy. 90 near Oak St.

Hosemann wants the property to be declared public tidelands. If that request is granted by the courts, Biloxi officials say tidelands funds should be used to reimburse the city for future lost property taxes on the site.

This latest action comes after the City of Biloxi, Biloxi Public Schools, and Harrison County joined Margaritaville in a lawsuit against Hosemann over the tidelands boundary issue last month.

That lawsuit was filed after a zoning dispute over 20 acres of waterfront property eyed by Margaritaville for expansion. Hosemann said rezoning the land would cost the state millions in tax dollars every year.

Lines drawn over waterfront rezoning effort in Biloxi

The city calls Hosemann’s claims “contrary to law and facts.” The city also claims the Secretary of State is overstepping his authority.

