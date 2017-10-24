Pascagoula wants your local pics and video of Sunday's storm

Sunday's severe weather was yet another reminder to Pascagoula city leaders of their serious infrastructure issues.

"We are having a hard time just sustaining these small, I say small, these weather events that just pop up," said Pascagoula Assistant City Manager Frank Corder.

While continuing cleanup after Hurricane Nate, Pascagoula took another hit this weekend when mother nature unleashed about10 in. of rain on the Flagship City - over the course of a few short hours.

Corder believes it will a community effort to properly recognize what needs to be fixed. "Citizens who were on the ground who were seeing what's happened through rainfall and all these different storms can help us by sending in their pictures and video," he said.

It didn't take long for responses to start pouring in.

"There are pictures of roadways that have been covered, streets that are next to houses that are coming up in their backyards, there's drainage issues where there's collapse pipes and collapsed drains," he noted. "We have gotten about 30 emails so far, probably about 40 or so Facebook post, so keep them coming."

The goal is to compile the evidence so the city can push for state and federal funding to fix these issues.

"We are trying to make the case that Pascagoula has had some significant infrastructure problems over many, many years," Corder said.

City hope with the help of the public, they can do what needs to be done to began working on some projects to get the city the relief from drainage and flooding fears each time there's a heavy downpour.

If you snapped pics or video of the impact Sunday's weather had in Pascagoula - the city wants you to send them to wearepascagoula@cityofpascagoula.com or share them on the city's official Facebook or Twitter pages.

