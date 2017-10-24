Gulfport police searching for missing woman

Police in Gulfport are asking for the public's assistance in locating a missing woman.

Alicia Dawn McGuire, 40, was last seen on Oct. 17 traveling near Lavelle Drive. She was riding in a blue 1998 GMC pickup with Mississippi License plate JL5695.

McGuire is 5'2" , has brown hair and green eyes, and weighs 125 lbs.

If you see McGuire or have information on her whereabouts, please contact Gulfport Police Department at (228)868-5959 or Crime Stoppers at 1-877-787-5898.

Copyright 2017 WLOX. All rights reserved.