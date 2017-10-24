Invest 93L in Caribbean may develop by Sunday

Computer models bring 93L across Cuba to near Florida, bringing tropical rainfall there. Meanwhile, no impact expected in South MS.

A cold front will prevent the possible Caribbean tropical system from affecting the MS Gulf Coast.

Odds are increasing for a tropical disturbance in the Caribbean to develop. And the forecast still expects no impact to South Mississippi.

This tropical disturbance, called Invest 93L, could form into a tropical depression or tropical storm by Sunday, according to a Friday outlook from the National Hurricane Center.

"Shower and thunderstorm activity has increased and become more concentrated in association with a trough of low pressure over the northwestern Caribbean Sea," read Friday's NHC outlook.

Waiting on #93L to form a well-defined center. Then NHC would likely call it a depression or storm. Will happen by Sunday or never. @WLOX pic.twitter.com/nbX3jbIbLl — Wesley Williams (@WesWilliamsII) October 27, 2017

"Environmental conditions are expected to be conducive for development today and Saturday, and a tropical depression could form as the system moves northward over the northwestern Caribbean Sea. Increasing upper-level winds will make conditions less favorable when the system moves north of Cuba and merges with a cold front on Sunday," the Friday outlook continued.

"93L is getting its act together," said WLOX First Alert Meteorologist Wesley Williams on Friday. "The disturbance has clusters of deep thunderstorms associated with it. The disturbance appears to be closing off its circulation. Now, it's just a wait for a more well-defined center and it will likely be declared a depression or storm."

"Our weekend cold front is still expected steer 93L east of the Gulf, possibly causing heavy tropical rain for areas near Cuba and Florida this weekend," Williams continued.

The next name on the list of 2017 Atlantic Storm Names is 'Philippe.'

Hurricane season officially ends on November 30.

"Even though hurricane season is about a month from being over, each passing cold front across our region adds yet another layer of protection from any possible tropical activity," said Williams. "As this weekend's cold front passes over the Gulf Coast, we don't expect any tropical issues locally. But, we will be watching 93L just in case anything unexpected happens."

