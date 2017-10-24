Caribbean tropical system trying to form

93L, whether it develops or not, is projected to bring heavy tropical rainfall to parts of Florida this weekend, according to a Tuesday forecast.

All of Tuesday's computer models project 93L to remain east of the Gulf of Mexico. A cold front will steer the disturbance northeastward.

A tropical disturbance in the west Caribbean may become a tropical depression or tropical storm this week. Should pose no Gulf Coast threat.

With Halloween right around the corner, the last thing folks want to hear about is a spooky storm trying to spin up in the tropics.

But, a tropical disturbance in the west Caribbean Sea is trying to develop, this week.

This disturbance, known as Invest 93L, has a medium chance to become the next tropical depression or tropical storm this week, according to a Tuesday outlook from the National Hurricane Center.

UPDATE: #93L still disorganized in the Caribbean. May become tropical storm by this weekend. Models keep it east of Gulf. #Philippe @WLOX pic.twitter.com/HXDKcmdt4d — Wesley Williams (@WesWilliamsII) October 24, 2017

"Close proximity to land is likely to limit development of this system for the next day or two. However, environmental conditions are expected to be conducive for some development to occur later this week while the system moves slowly northward over the northwestern Caribbean Sea," read Tuesday's NHC outlook.

"The good news is that the Gulf Coast will likely not be affected by 93L, whether it develops or not," said WLOX First Alert Meteorologist Wesley Williams on Tuesday. "A strong cold front arriving on the Gulf Coast around Saturday should protect us from any tropical threat."

"This cold front should steer 93L east of the Gulf," Williams said. "Long-range computer models project 93L to possibly bring heavy rains to parts of Florida as it tracks from the Caribbean, across Cuba, and toward Florida by this weekend."

"Many computer model forecasts are struggling with figuring out where 93L will go," said Williams. "This uncertainty is typical with poorly-organized and slow-moving disturbances. So, it's a good thing we are confident in the set-up with this weekend's cold front. We're just waiting for more of the models to catch on to increase our confidence even more."

"Intensity forecasts can be quite tricky even with well-organized systems," Williams said on Tuesday. "But, most models project 93L to become a tropical storm by Friday or Saturday as it possibly nears Cuba. And it should remain at tropical storm strength, if not intensifying slightly, into Sunday as it possibly moves toward Florida."

The next name on the list of 2017 Atlantic Storm Names is 'Philippe.'

Hurricane season officially ends on November 30.

"Even though hurricane season is about a month from being over, each passing cold front across our region adds yet another layer of protection from any possible tropical activity," said Williams. "Once this weekend's cold front passes over the Gulf Coast, we don't expect any tropical issues locally. But, we will be watching 93L just in case anything unexpected happens."

Copyright 2017 WLOX. All Rights Reserved.