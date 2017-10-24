Caribbean tropical system trying to form

This disturbance, known as Invest 93L, has a medium chance to become the next tropical depression or tropical storm this week, according to a Tuesday outlook from the National Hurricane Center.More >>
Temperatures in the lower 40s are expected for Tuesday night into early Wednesday morning across South Mississippi, according to a Tuesday forecast.More >>
Thanks to a cold front passing through the area on Tuesday, things are drying up in a big way along the Gulf Coast region this week.More >>
The month of October brings the peak of the annual Orionid Meteor Shower. And, unfortunately, South Mississippi's forecast is calling for a chance for a few clouds to possibly block part of the show.More >>
South Mississippi's stormiest weather should arrive around Sunday evening into early Monday with a squall line and possibly strong thunderstorms.More >>
