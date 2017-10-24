Caribbean tropical system may form this weekend

Computer models bring 93L across Cuba to near Florida, bringing tropical rainfall there. Meanwhile, no impact expected in South MS.

For much of this week, a tropical disturbance has sat in the western Caribbean Sea, trying to develop.

There are signs that it could possibly finally become a tropical depression or tropical storm by this weekend. Thankfully, it is not expected to threaten the Mississippi Gulf Coast.

#93L still sitting by Central America. Could develop this weekend. Still no threat to MS Gulf Coast. Cold front should steer it east. @WLOX pic.twitter.com/wZGRn4RjJd — Wesley Williams (@WesWilliamsII) October 26, 2017

This disturbance, known as Invest 93L, has a medium chance to become the next tropical depression or tropical storm this week, according to a Thursday outlook from the National Hurricane Center.

"A broad area of low pressure located over the western Caribbean Sea and Central America continues to produce disorganized showers and thunderstorms. Close proximity to land is likely to limit development of this system during the next 24 hours. However, environmental conditions are expected to be conducive for the system to become more organized Friday and Saturday as it moves slowly northward over the northwestern Caribbean Sea. Strong upper-level winds associated with an approaching cold front will make conditions less favorable by Sunday," read Thursday's NHC outlook.

"It appears that weather 93L develops into a tropical system or not, it should not be our issue," said WLOX First Alert Meteorologist Wesley Williams on Thursday. "Our weekend cold front should steer 93L east of the Gulf, possibly causing heavy rain for areas near Cuba and Florida."

The next name on the list of 2017 Atlantic Storm Names is 'Philippe.'

Hurricane season officially ends on November 30.

#93L in the Caribbean is running out of time to become a tropical depression or tropical storm. Next name on the list is #Philippe. @WLOX pic.twitter.com/6W18xt7FCq — Wesley Williams (@WesWilliamsII) October 26, 2017

"Even though hurricane season is about a month from being over, each passing cold front across our region adds yet another layer of protection from any possible tropical activity," said Williams. "As this weekend's cold front passes over the Gulf Coast, we don't expect any tropical issues locally. But, we will be watching 93L just in case anything unexpected happens."

