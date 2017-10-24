LIST: Locations for DEA drug take back

The pharmacy school at the William Carey University’s Tradition Campus will be the first of its kind for South Mississippi.More >>
This disturbance, known as Invest 93L, has a medium chance to become the next tropical depression or tropical storm this week, according to a Tuesday outlook from the National Hurricane Center.More >>
The DEA will work with local law enforcement departments Saturday to keep unwanted prescription drugs off the streets.More >>
Temperatures in the lower 40s are expected for Tuesday night into early Wednesday morning across South Mississippi, according to a Tuesday forecast.More >>
The Long Beach Police Department is investigating an overnight robbery at the Dollar General store on East Railroad St.More >>
Police said a 6 lb. rock thrown from the Dodge Road overpass that went through the window of the van in which 32-year-old Kenneth White was riding. It hit him in the chest and head, causing major trauma.More >>
Mann Packing issued a voluntary recall of vegetable products sold across the U.S. and Canada at outlets including Walmart, Target, Aldi and H-E-B.More >>
Police are escorting children to school and a city bus has changed its usual route as a neighborhood near downtown Tampa fears a serial killer may be on the loose.More >>
Two police officers tried to help by driving the woman to the hospital, but she died in spite of their efforts.More >>
Millington police are looking for two suspects who were seen vandalizing property and intentionally spilling insecticide chemicals in the children's toy department.More >>
Memphis Police Department is investigating after a fight broke out at Walmart in Cordova.More >>
A Louisville woman got a notification that her Amazon package had arrived, but when she checked her mail, it wasn't there. What she found on her surveillance cameras surprised her.More >>
The Richardson Police Department said they found a body of a small child on Sunday morning during the search for missing 3-year-old Sherin Mathews.More >>
Police describe the boy as 3 to 5 years old, 3' tall, slender build, black hair and brown eyes.More >>
Authorities arrested two Mississippi teachers accused of buying drugs from a student.More >>
