LIST: Locations for DEA drug take back

The DEA will work with local law enforcement departments Saturday to keep unwanted prescription drugs off the streets.

Law enforcers will be collecting potentially dangerous expired, unused, and unwanted prescription drugs from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Here’s a list of collection sites on the coast:

Long Beach Police Department: 201 Alexander Rd.

Pass Christian Library: 111 Hiern Ave.

Bay St. Louis Police Department: 698 Hwy. 90

Bay St. Louis Fire Department Station 1: 543 Main St.

Gautier Police Department: 3329 Hwy. 90

Pascagoula Senior Center: 1215 Live Oak Ave.

Lyman Community Center: 13742 Hwy. 49

You can drop off prescription pills at any of these locations. Liquids and needles will not be accepted.

The DEA says the drug take back program is anonymous with no questions asked. Its purpose is to get unwanted drugs out of homes before they fall into the wrong hands.

“Prescription drug abuse is the nation’s leading drug epidemic, with more Americans dying from opioid overdose than from all other illicit drugs combined. Two years ago, we lost more than 52,000 Americans to drug overdose – more than 33,000 of those from opioids - the numbers for 2016 are expected to be even greater. DEA’s Take-Back initiative provides an easy and safe way for citizens to dispose of their unwanted prescription drugs. We urge you to do your part to keep these dangerous drugs off the streets and help end this national epidemic,” said DEA Special Agent in Charge Stephen G. Azzam.

In its previous 13 drug take back events, the DEA has collected more than 4,050 tons of unwanted pills.

