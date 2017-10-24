Construction on schedule for WCU School of Pharmacy

The soon to be school of pharmacy at William Carey’s Tradition Campus is coming out the ground day-by-day, and construction is on schedule. (Photo source: WLOX)

Big changes are coming for William Carey University’s Tradition Campus here on the coast. It’s going to be a first for South Mississippi, and officials with William Carey are hoping it will help fill an educational need in the area.

The soon to be school of pharmacy at William Carey’s Tradition Campus is coming out the ground day-by-day, and construction is on schedule. That’s despite weather impacts both here and at the university’s Hattiesburg campus.

The dean of the incoming school, Dr. Michael Malloy, said several factors can be credited with the steady progress. He said the supportive surrounding community is a big help. Also on the school’s side, Malloy says he looks to God.

“He allowed us to keep going. He’s the one who gave us the courage and faith to keep going on, and I can’t say that he didn’t play a small part in this,” said Malloy. “I mean, you figure it out. We not only had a tornado, but we also had a hurricane go through here. So, you tell me if somebody is watching over us.”

The school is interviewing potential students right now, with a plan to accept just over 60. The opening date is still set for midsummer 2018, pending approval by a national accreditation board.

Copyright 2017 WLOX. All rights reserved.