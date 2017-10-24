Serious chill arrives this weekend

Because it will not only be chilly, but also breezy, "feels-like" temperatures could drop into the 30s over the weekend.

What are you wearing for Halloween? That will become an important question this weekend into early next week across our region.

Seriously spooky "feels like" temperatures are on the way for Saturday and Sunday thanks to a weekend cold front.

"Be sure to costume carefully if you plan to go to any events or parties on Saturday evening, feels like temperatures will be in the 50s and 40s during the evening hours," said WLOX First Alert Meteorologist Wesley Williams. "And then, feels-like temperatures could drop even lower overnight Saturday night into Sunday morning into the 30s across all of South Mississippi."

It should be quite chilling for anyone who won't be dressed warmly this weekend. But, temperatures should recover nicely for Halloween Tuesday.

"While the weekend will be a trick, Halloween Tuesday should be a treat," Williams said. "Tuesday afternoon will warm into the 70s. And trick-or-treaters should enjoy clear and cool conditions on Tuesday evening with temperatures in the 60s."

Stormy Friday night:

Also, don't forget that strong storms will be possible Friday night into Saturday as the front moves through.

"While we don't expect flash flooding to be an issue, we'll be watching for isolated waterspouts and tornadoes, gusty wind, and frequent lightning from any of Friday night's storms," said Williams.

How chilly will it be where you live? What are your rain chances looking like?

