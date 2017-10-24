Coldest air of the season tonight, chilly weekend too

Afternoons in the 60s & 70s. Mornings in the 40s & 50s. That's what's headed our way for the rest of October. Coldest mornings on Wed, Thu, Sun, & Mon.

Temperatures on Wednesday afternoon will struggle to warm above 70 degrees. Some spots may stay in the 60s all day.

Wednesday morning should bring the coolest air of the season so far.

Chilly Canadian air will settle across the Southeast on Wednesday, allowing for some of the coolest temperatures since March.

Surely, you've noticed the cooler air recently taking over South Mississippi recently. The coldest air of the season so far is expected to arrive tonight across the Gulf Coast region.

This cool down is thanks to cold Canadian air settling across the South on Wednesday.

Temperatures in the lower 40s are expected for Tuesday night into early Wednesday morning across South Mississippi, according to a Tuesday forecast.

"The last time this year it was that cold? It was March," said WLOX First Alert Meteorologist Wesley Williams. "In fact, morning temperatures in the lower 40s are more typical of early January than late October."

On Wednesday, the afternoon high temperature is expected to be in the upper 60s. Some parts of South Mississippi may not warm above 70 at all.

Temperatures tumble back into the low to mid 40s on Thursday morning.

But then, a slight warm up thanks to south wind. Thursday afternoon should finally bring the return of 70s.

However, another cold front arrives with hit-or-miss rain showers and a big cool down by Saturday.

If you're planning a weekend Halloween get-together, this cold front will bring more chilly air to the region around Saturday or Sunday.

What costume are you wearing to your Halloween party on Saturday night? Hope it's a warm one! Here's a peek at the forecast. #MSwx @WLOX pic.twitter.com/adH3rGhT8l — Wesley Williams (@WesWilliamsII) October 24, 2017

Saturday could bring temperatures in the 40s and 50s during the morning and 60s in the afternoon, according to a Tuesday forecast. Sunday wake and Monday wake-up temperatures could cool to the lower 40s.

"Keep in mind that there is still time for minor changes in this weekend's forecast depending on the timing of Friday's or Saturday's cold front," Williams said on Tuesday. "So, Saturday could possibly be rainier if the front slows down or colder if the front speeds up."

"Be sure to keep an eye on the forecast for any changes or updates," said Williams.

How chilly will it be where you live? What are the rain chances looking like? See the daily and hourly forecast for your location right now by simply opening your WLOX Weather App or by checking our Weather Page.

