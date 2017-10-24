After a chilly Wednesday, expect a chilly weekend

A chilly Wednesday. Slightly warmer Thursday and Friday. And then back to quite chilly into the weekend.

After a chilly Wednesday, yet another powerful cold front will arrive just in time for the weekend. Expect a chilly Saturday, Sunday, and Monday.

The coolest air of the season so far arrived in South Mississippi on Wednesday morning. And it looks like another round of chill is on the way for this weekend into next week.

Wednesday:

Temperatures fell into the 40s all across the region, with even a few 30s reported in a few spots.

"The last time this year it was that cold? It was March," said WLOX First Alert Meteorologist Wesley Williams. "In fact, morning temperatures in the mid 40s are more typical of December than late October."

On Wednesday, the afternoon high temperature is expected to warm to the upper 60s. That means South Mississippi may not warm above 70 at all.

Thursday and Friday:

Temperatures tumble back into the 40s on Thursday morning.

But then, a slight warm up thanks to south wind. Afternoon temperatures should finally return to the 70s on Thursday and Friday.

However, another cold front arrives with rain showers and perhaps thunderstorms late Friday.

The heaviest rains are expected after sunset Friday and before sunrise Saturday.

Saturday:

The rain and clouds should gradually clear by Saturday afternoon.

But, pay attention if you're planning a weekend Halloween get-together: this cold front will bring more chilly air to the region on Saturday into Sunday and Monday.

WHAT ARE YOU WEARING to that Halloween party on Saturday evening? I hope it's something warm! #MSwx @WLOX pic.twitter.com/cCHVskPp5H — Wesley Williams (@WesWilliamsII) October 25, 2017

Saturday afternoon will be quite chilly with temperatures only warming into the low to mid 60s, according to a Wednesday forecast. Sunday and Monday bring wake-up temperatures in back down in the lower 40s.

Thankfully, Tuesday should be less chilly just in time for Halloween and trick-or-treating.

"Be sure to keep an eye on the forecast for any changes or updates," said Williams.

How chilly will it be where you live? What are the rain chances looking like? What's our Halloween weather?

