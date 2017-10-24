Long Beach police investigating Dollar General robbery - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

Long Beach police investigating Dollar General robbery

Police Chief Billy Seal said two suspects robbed the store around 10 p.m. Monday. (Photo source: Long Beach Police Department) Police Chief Billy Seal said two suspects robbed the store around 10 p.m. Monday. (Photo source: Long Beach Police Department)
LONG BEACH, MS (WLOX) -

The Long Beach Police Department is investigating an overnight robbery at the Dollar General store on East Railroad St.

Police Chief Billy Seal said two suspects robbed the store around 10 p.m. Monday. According to Seal, the masked suspects held employees at gunpoint and demanded cash from the safe and cash registers.

Now, police are working to identify the suspects. If you have any information that could help the investigation, please call the Long Beach Police Department at 228-863-7292 or Crime Stoppers at 1-877-787-5898.

