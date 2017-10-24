Long Beach police investigating Dollar General robbery

Temperatures in the lower 40s are expected for Tuesday night into early Wednesday morning across South Mississippi, according to a Tuesday forecast.More >>
Temperatures in the lower 40s are expected for Tuesday night into early Wednesday morning across South Mississippi, according to a Tuesday forecast.More >>
Big changes are coming for William Carey University’s Tradition Campus here on the coast. It’s going to be a first for South Mississippi, and officials with William Carey are hoping it will help fill an educational need in the area.More >>
Big changes are coming for William Carey University’s Tradition Campus here on the coast. It’s going to be a first for South Mississippi, and officials with William Carey are hoping it will help fill an educational need in the area.More >>
The man accused of violent crimes in three different states has been sentenced in Kansas and will be extradited to Mississippi next. In Mississippi, he faces two counts of murder, auto-theft, and drive-by shooting.More >>
The man accused of violent crimes in three different states has been sentenced in Kansas and will be extradited to Mississippi next. In Mississippi, he faces two counts of murder, auto-theft, and drive-by shooting.More >>
Mann Packing issued a voluntary recall of vegetable products sold across the U.S. and Canada at outlets including Walmart, Target, Aldi and H-E-B.More >>
Mann Packing issued a voluntary recall of vegetable products sold across the U.S. and Canada at outlets including Walmart, Target, Aldi and H-E-B.More >>
The Long Beach Police Department is investigating an overnight robbery at the Dollar General store on East Railroad St.More >>
The Long Beach Police Department is investigating an overnight robbery at the Dollar General store on East Railroad St.More >>
Mann Packing issued a voluntary recall of vegetable products sold across the U.S. and Canada at outlets including Walmart, Target, Aldi and H-E-B.More >>
Mann Packing issued a voluntary recall of vegetable products sold across the U.S. and Canada at outlets including Walmart, Target, Aldi and H-E-B.More >>
Police said a 6 lb. rock thrown from the Dodge Road overpass that went through the window of the van in which 32-year-old Kenneth White was riding. It hit him in the chest and head, causing major trauma.More >>
Police said a 6 lb. rock thrown from the Dodge Road overpass that went through the window of the van in which 32-year-old Kenneth White was riding. It hit him in the chest and head, causing major trauma.More >>
Two police officers tried to help by driving the woman to the hospital, but she died in spite of their efforts.More >>
Two police officers tried to help by driving the woman to the hospital, but she died in spite of their efforts.More >>
Police are escorting children to school and a city bus has changed its usual route as a neighborhood near downtown Tampa fears a serial killer may be on the loose.More >>
Police are escorting children to school and a city bus has changed its usual route as a neighborhood near downtown Tampa fears a serial killer may be on the loose.More >>
"Yes, the president said that 'he knew what he signed up for, but it hurts anyway.' And it made me cry 'cause I was very angry at the tone of his voice and how he said he couldn't remember my husband's name," Sgt. La David Johnson's widow said in an interview.More >>
"Yes, the president said that 'he knew what he signed up for, but it hurts anyway.' And it made me cry 'cause I was very angry at the tone of his voice and how he said he couldn't remember my husband's name," Sgt. La David Johnson's widow said in an interview.More >>
The Washington Post recently reported that President Trump promised a North Carolina family the money after their son was killed in June but hadn't followed through.More >>
The Washington Post recently reported that President Trump promised a North Carolina family the money after their son was killed in June but hadn't followed through.More >>
The Richardson Police Department said they found a body of a small child on Sunday morning during the search for missing 3-year-old Sherin Mathews.More >>
The Richardson Police Department said they found a body of a small child on Sunday morning during the search for missing 3-year-old Sherin Mathews.More >>
Memphis Police Department is investigating after a fight broke out at Walmart in Cordova.More >>
Memphis Police Department is investigating after a fight broke out at Walmart in Cordova.More >>
If you or someone you know is looking for a career change in 2018, Delta Air Lines has something for you.More >>
If you or someone you know is looking for a career change in 2018, Delta Air Lines has something for you.More >>
Millington police are looking for two suspects who were seen vandalizing property and intentionally spilling insecticide chemicals in the children's toy department.More >>
Millington police are looking for two suspects who were seen vandalizing property and intentionally spilling insecticide chemicals in the children's toy department.More >>