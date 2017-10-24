Very dry air moving in, chapped lips & static shocks more likely

Drink more water. And apply lip balm & lotion more frequently this week. It will be unusually dry for our Gulf Coast region.

Very dry air with dew points in the 40s and perhaps 30s will settle across South Mississippi this week.

Thanks to a cold front passing through the area on Tuesday, things are drying up in a big way along the Gulf Coast region this week.

Dew points will fall into the 40s and possibly 30s across South Mississippi through Thursday.

Dew points in the 50s would cause pleasant air. But, dew points into the 40s are dry. And dew points into the 30s are dry off the charts for our region.

"What the Gulf Coast calls dry is not the same as what other parts of the country call dry," said WLOX First Alert Meteorologist Wesley Williams. "In drier climates like around the desert southwest, they probably see this sort of very dry air more frequently and are more used to it."

"But, in our climate right off the Gulf of Mexico, it's usually never this dry," Williams continued. "So, some locals may want to take action to avoid any discomfort that could occur from the dryness like dry skin or chapped lips."

Try applying lip balm & lotion more frequently if you notice your body drying out. And don't forget to stay hydrated and drink plenty of water.

Air this dry could also lead to a higher likelihood of shocks from static electricity.

"Yeah, don't be surprised when you get a few slight shocks after touching metal objects over the next several days," said Williams.

Slightly more humid air will move in on Friday into Saturday, possibly allowing for a few hit-or-miss rain showers. Then, it's drying up again Sunday into Halloween Tuesday.

