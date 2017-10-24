SERIAL KILLER FEARS: 3 people killed in one neighborhood

Fears of a serial killer have police in Tampa escorting children to school in one neighborhood. Three people have been shot to death in the past two weeks within a one mile radius. Turn on Good Morning Mississippi now to hear from police on where the investigation stands this morning.

Chilly air has arrived in South Mississippi. You'll want to dress warmly this morning with out-the-door temperatures in the lower 50s and some 40s. Get the full forecast from Meteorologist Wesley Williams on GMM right now.

