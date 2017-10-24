SERIAL KILLER FEARS: 3 people killed in one neighborhood

A trio of students at a Coast school are celebrating perfection after scoring a perfect score on the ACT.More >>
Long Beach was one of the hardest hit areas as floods appeared all across South Mississippi last the weekend.
Residents of Rose Dr. in Moss Point are cleaning up yet another mess left behind by Sunday's torrential rain. The neighborhood went underwater once again, despite a recently completed $1.5 million drainage improvement project.
Downtown Biloxi has lots of visitors, and some of those visitors, according to business owners, aren't there to spend their money, but rather gain a few bucks.
A guard news release Monday says the soldiers are from the 155th Armored Brigade Combat Team, based in Tupelo.
Police said a 6 lb. rock thrown from the Dodge Road overpass that went through the window of the van in which 32-year-old Kenneth White was riding. It hit him in the chest and head, causing major trauma.
Mann Packing issued a voluntary recall of vegetable products sold across the U.S. and Canada at outlets including Walmart, Target, Aldi and H-E-B.
Two police officers tried to help by driving the woman to the hospital, but she died in spite of their efforts.
Police are escorting children to school and a city bus has changed its usual route as a neighborhood near downtown Tampa fears a serial killer may be on the loose.
Sears says Whirlpool was making demands that would've made it difficult to sell its appliances at a competitive price.
"Yes, the president said that 'he knew what he signed up for, but it hurts anyway.' And it made me cry 'cause I was very angry at the tone of his voice and how he said he couldn't remember my husband's name," Sgt. La David Johnson's widow said in an interview.
The clip, posted to social media Sunday by a concerned resident, shows four people hitting and kicking a teen, then walking away with his chain.
Police describe the boy as 3 to 5 years old, 3' tall, slender build, black hair and brown eyes.
A month after her ordeal, the victim is working on getting a restraining order and marriage annulment.
Memphis Police Department is investigating after a fight broke out at Walmart in Cordova.
