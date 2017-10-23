Roadtrip Nation makes a stop in Gulfport

The students were also asked to think about what they were passionate about. (Image Source: WLOX News)

The Roadtrip Nation bus has made it's way to Gulfport with a mission of spreading positivity around the Coast.

Jen is one of four leaders living on the big green Roadtrip Nation bus, traveling from the West coast to the East coast with many stops in between.

“We're about at our halfway point right now in Mississippi. Then we're going to drive all the way to New York,” said Jen.

Roadtrip Nation started more than a decade ago. Their mission is to empower young students and remind them they can do anything they want to do.

Each road trip has a theme. Along the way, they meet people and interview them about how they got to where they are today.

“Everything on the ceiling here is written by the leaders we interview and have conversations with,” said Jen.

Their current theme is about women in STEM. Students from all the coast Boys and Girls Club gathered at Forrest Heights to hear more about the need for diversity in the science, technology, engineering, and math careers.

“I think it's really inspiring, because people think women can't do what men can do, but women can do a lot if they put their mind to it and practice and everybody just learns from each other throughout the process,” said Jaliyah Snaer.

The students were also asked to think about what they were passionate about. They wrote it down and then talked about how to channel those interests into careers.

“This motivates me to start thinking about what college I want to go to. How am I going to get to college, and when I do, what would I want to major in,” said Jonah Fairley.

The message was well received, leaving many of those students hopeful their dreams can become reality.

The group's next stop is in Mobile, Alabama.

