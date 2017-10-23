Freshman phenom Quinn elevates Wildcats

Sparking a Top-20 upset and tied for first nationally in rushing touchdowns, freshman quarterback Markevion Quinn helps elevate Pearl River's bounce-back campaign.More >>
Sparking a Top-20 upset and tied for first nationally in rushing touchdowns, freshman quarterback Markevion Quinn helps elevate Pearl River's bounce-back campaign.More >>
The second-round of the state volleyball playoffs takes the spotlight Tuesday across South Mississippi. Five local teams remain in the hunt for a state championship.More >>
The Houston Astros, fresh off a Game 7 victory over the Yankees, take on the Los Angeles Dodgers in what figures to be a hot World Series featuring big-time aces Clayton Kershaw and Justin Verlander plus playoff boppers Jose Altuve and Justin Turner.More >>
Charlie Morton and Lance McCullers combined for a three-hitter, Jose Altuve and Evan Gattis homered and the Houston Astros reached the World Series, blanking the New York Yankees 4-0 in Game 7 of the AL Championship Series.More >>