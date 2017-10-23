Freshman phenom Quinn elevates Wildcats

Down by three in the fourth quarter, in their biggest game of the season? Pearl River interim head coach Ted Egger knew exactly who to turn to in that critical moment.

"What did we see?" Egger responded to a reporter when asked about the go-ahead score. "(He) found a way to get in! That's what he's been doing all year."

Markevion Quinn accounted for all four of Pearl River's touchdowns Saturday, including the final score, leading the Wildcats to a 31-27 upset of #15 Gulf Coast, their long-time arch-rivals.

"Oh, it's great," Quinn said after the game. "All that hard work from day one, from the summer, it paid off."

With Justin Agner going down in just the third game of the season, Quinn stepped into the starting quarterback role and hasn't looked back. With one game left to play, the 6'3, 192 pound freshman boasts 15 rushing touchdowns, tied for the most in the nation.

"(I) just listen to my coaches, just take everything in and just learn," Quinn said of getting thrown into the fire mid-season. "I know I will make mistakes, but I learn from my mistakes and that's what helps me."

"He finds a way to break tackles and get in the end zone," Egger said with a smile. "I mean, shoot, that's a great thing to have."

Adding five passing touchdowns to his name, not to mention 1,581 yards of total offense, Quinn has been a rare bright spot in an otherwise rocky season for the Wildcats, with the program facing a one-year postseason ban and an uncertain future for their head coach. However, Quinn isn't letting the outside noise stand in the way of doing everything he can for his team.

"Coach just said play for pride," Quinn said of how he stays motivated. "Play for pride, knowing we're not going to the playoffs, still play for pride (and) have a great record."

Quinn and the rest of the Wildcats get to play for that pride one last time this season with a road trip to Copiah-Lincoln this Saturday.