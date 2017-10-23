Army vet helps homeless man in act of kindness

Long Beach was one of the hardest hit areas as floods appeared all across South Mississippi last the weekend.More >>
A guard news release Monday says the soldiers are from the 155th Armored Brigade Combat Team, based in Tupelo.More >>
Residents of Rose Dr. in Moss Point are cleaning up yet another mess left behind by Sunday's torrential rain. The neighborhood went underwater once again, despite a recently completed $1.5 million drainage improvement project.More >>
Downtown Biloxi has lots of visitors, and some of those visitors, according to business owners, aren't there to spend their money, but rather gain a few bucks.More >>
The National Weather Service has confirmed an EF 1 tornado hit the Chevron refinery in Pascagoula on Sunday, injuring one person and damaging a metal structure.More >>
Mann Packing issued a voluntary recall of vegetable products sold across the U.S. and Canada at outlets including Walmart, Target, Aldi and H-E-B.More >>
Police have yet to make an arrest in the case, but they say the investigation is ongoing.More >>
Here's what's coming and going from the online streaming service in November.More >>
Two young girls were killed in a crash in front of their home on Friday.More >>
The girls were riding with their aunt when the crash happened.More >>
An autopsy revealed the newborn died of severe brain injury and showed multiple signs of abuse.More >>
Memphis Police Department is investigating after a fight broke out at Walmart in Cordova.More >>
A North College Hill mother faced a judge Monday after police say she tied a brown plastic bag over her 2-year-old daughter's head for a half hour.More >>
He said he was laying down rat poison in his garage when the incident happened. He claims he was checking dresser drawers when he came across a group of copperheads mating.More >>
The FDA reported that among the lots recalled are powerful painkillers Fentanyl and morphine, as well as Oxytocin, which is commonly used to induce labor.More >>
The video of a 9-month-old baby hearing her mom's voice for the first time has gone viral.More >>
