Army vet helps homeless man in act of kindness

One Gulf Coast resident's display of emotion and generosity gained of nearly 10,000 views on Facebook Live.

Tawana Huntley Troup was leaving IHOP on Highway 90 when she spotted a man lying down on nearby road. As an army veteran and a woman of faith, she immediately sprung into action.

"Something told me to look over, I don't know it it was God," Troup said in the video. "But I looked over and I saw this man on the ground, nobody's here, passing up him up, not helping him."

Troup said, "I parked my truck, thinking 'This doesn't look good'. I thought he may have been dead, the way he was laying."

She began to call out to the man to see if he was conscious. When the man began to mumble, she helped him up to a safer location by a tree where he could sit up properly. It was then that Troup noticed a hospital band on his wrist.

"He said he had a broken hip, which explained why he could barely walk. He's 71 years old. He had a hip replacement, but it was in bad shape" she recalled.

Full of compassion, Troup felt like there was more she could do. When she asked the man how else she could help, he only wanted one thing. He told her, "I'm so hungry."

Troup called over someone to keep an eye on the man while she went back into the IHOP to get the man something to eat. After seeing her act of kindness, Troup says the manager gave her the food for free.

"He gave me everything I needed: a bowl of grits, scrambled eggs, pancakes, sausage, milk." She then stood by the man as he ate and made sure that he was comfortable.

Moved to tears by his situation, she took to Facebook Live to see if anyone would recognize the man. In the video, she describes how he did not want paramedics to be called, but she couldn't stand to leave him in the condition she found him.

Troup later went to Walmart and filled a backpack of essential items, including body wipes, water bottles, snacks and a blanket. When she gave him the backpack, he looked at her and said, "God bless you."

The video circulated quickly with many people praising her for being so generous, but Troup doesn't care much about the attention. "I'm from Shucktown, Mississippi," she said proudly. "That's just the way I was raised."

She believes that helping others in need does not always have to be a grand gesture, but should be more of a common practice.

"If you see someone who is an elder or homeless, just asking them if they're okay can make a big difference."

Take a look at the video below:

Copyright 2017 WLOX. All rights reserved.