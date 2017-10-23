WLOX Editorial: More needs to be done to punish predatory telemarketers

The desire to get at your money is never more evident nor annoying than when you answer a phone call from someone you don't know and they immediately start trying to convince you to buy something you don't need nor want. No-call lists don't seem to stop some telemarketers. More needs to be done to punish the predatory telemarketers.

We agree with a proposal from the Mississippi Public Service Commission Chairman Brandon Presley giving us the right to sue the callers not only in Federal Court, but also Mississippi local courts. Let's get these calling companies from who knows where, down here in our Mississippi courtrooms. Then we turn the tables and get their money, the legal way - in court.

That's our opinion, we would like to hear yours. Email your thoughts to editorials@wlox.com.

Rick Williams

WLOX-TV General Manager

Copyright 2017 WLOX. All rights reserved.