Teen accused of making threat against Vancleave High on Snapchat

A 16-year-old boy is under arrest after posting a picture on Snapchat threatening Vancleave High School, according to Jackson County Sheriff Mike Ezell.

Ezell said the teen was holding an antique style pistol in the picture with the caption ”don’t come to school Monday.”

According to Ezell, investigators became aware of the threatening message after it was anonymously sent to the high school’s principal Sunday. The principal reportedly recognized the teen and called the sheriff’s department.

Ezell said the gun seen in the photo was recovered from a home in Vancleave where the teen attended a party Saturday night.

The teen is in custody at the Jackson County Youth Court, charged with making a cyber threat, Ezell said.

