WLOX Editorial: If the government doesn't use it, get rid of it

In Jackson County plans are being made to demolish the former Jackson County Jail. The county may decide to sell the property. We think that's a good idea. No need for the county to hold onto property that has no government use.

There are far too many buildings and land in our state and across the country owned by the local, state or federal government that are not being used.When the government owns property, it's off the tax rolls. That increases the tax burden on the rest of us.

Then there's all the annual upkeep costs on buildings and land that the taxpayers are also burdened with paying. Whether it's an old jail property or any other building or parcel of land, if the government doesn't use it, get rid of it. Taxpayers won't have to pay the upkeep and the property goes back on the tax rolls.

Rick Williams

WLOX-TV General Manager

