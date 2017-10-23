Bookstore offering free copies of ‘To Kill a Mockingbird’ to Biloxi students

A coast book store is giving away free copies of “To Kill a Mockingbird” to Biloxi students who present a school ID.

Southern Bound Books, with the help of generous donors, made the giveaway possible after the Biloxi Public School District pulled the book from the eighth grade curriculum.

School district officials say the book was removed after some parents complained about what they say is mature and racially sensitive content that should not be taught to eighth graders.

The decision has drawn a strong reaction from beyond just South Mississippi. Some have spoke out in support of the decision, and others have sharply criticized the removal.

The National Coalition Against Censorship sent a letter to Superintendent Arthur McMillian last week, urging the school district to keep the book in eighth grade classrooms until the issue can be discussed by a review committee.

NCAC questioning district's removal of 'To Kill a Mockingbird'

While the book has been removed from the eighth grade curriculum, school officials say it’s still available in the library for students who wish to read it.

Copyright 2017 WLOX. All rights reserved.