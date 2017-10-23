Bookstore offering free copies of ‘To Kill a Mockingbird’ to Biloxi students

The Mississippi Department of Environmental Quality has reopened all water access along the beach in South Mississippi except for two areas.More >>
The desire to get at your money is never more evident nor annoying than when you answer a phone call from someone you don't know and they immediately start trying to convince you to buy something you don't need nor want. No-call lists don't seem to stop some telemarketers. More needs to be done to punish the predatory telemarketers.More >>
A 16-year-old boy is under arrest after posting a picture on Snapchat threatening Vancleave High School, according to Jackson County Sheriff Mike Ezell.More >>
In Jackson County plans are being made to demolish the former Jackson County Jail. The county may decide to sell the property. We think that's a good idea. No need for the county to hold onto property that has no government use.More >>
Mann Packing issued a voluntary recall of vegetable products sold across the U.S. and Canada at outlets including Walmart, Target, Aldi and H-E-B.More >>
Police have yet to make an arrest in the case, but they say the investigation is ongoing.More >>
Two young girls were killed in a crash in front of their home on Friday.More >>
The girls were riding with their aunt when the crash happened.More >>
An autopsy revealed the newborn died of severe brain injury and showed multiple signs of abuse.More >>
Here's what's coming and going from the online streaming service in November.More >>
An 86-year-old man is in the hospital after being tased by a police officer.More >>
Army Sgt. Bowe Bergdahl will appear Monday before the judge deciding his punishment for endangering comrades by walking off his post in Afghanistan in 2009.More >>
Trump on Sunday personally implored House GOP members on a conference call to swiftly adopt the budget that was passed last week by the Senate, with the hope of clearing the way for what he described as historic tax cuts.More >>
An oyster bar opening near Overton Square in December is already causing a controversy.More >>
