Students at Harper McCaughan Elem. evacuated

Students were evacuated after a computer caught on fire Monday morning. (Photo Source: Long Beach School District website)

A computer caught on fire Monday morning as students started arriving to Harper McCaughan Elementary School causing a traffic jam.

Long Beach Fire Chief Mike Brown said there were a few hundred students already on campus. The school followed its fire drill procedures and got all of the students out of the building immediately.

Brown said the fire is now out and students are returning inside.

