Pascagoula refinery damaged during severe weather

What appeared to be a tornado was spotted at the Chevron Refinery in Pascagoula just after 1 p.m. Sunday afternoon.

According to a statement issued by Chevron, only one injury was reported.

"All outside work was stopped and workers were notified to seek shelter during the inclement weather," said Chevron representative, Amy Brandenstien. "All employees and contractors have been accounted for. One injury was reported requiring first aid measures only. Safety remains our top priority."

Counties along the Gulf Coast were under a severe weather advisory shortly before 8 a.m. Sunday morning. A tornado warning was issued for Jackson County from 12:00 p.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Copyright 2017 WLOX. All rights reserved.