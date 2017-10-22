Gulfport councilman calls for revised maintenance plan

Flowers says that the routine maintenance plans needs to be revised. (Photo source: Flowers)

Another flash flood has Gulfport Councilman R. Lee Flowers renewing his call for the city to clean out ditches more regularly.

Flowers posted photos from several areas where Sunday’s heavy rain quickly flooded areas around Faust Dr, Angela Circle, Pine Hills and Fritz Creek. He says the city does clean ditches, but not as often as they should.

“Luckily no water’s getting into homes yet,” Flowers said Sunday afternoon. “We need to revise and fund out a routine maintenance plan. That’s key."

Flowers also says he’s seeing more flooding in areas as more development takes place; calling it a double edge sword.

“When you clear off areas, the water flows to the creeks faster and the creeks and ditches fill up,” Flowers explained.

Flowers posted on Facebook, "If your home flooded today or you noticed an area that wasn't draining properly, please report it to 311. If you have pictures of the area of concern, please email them to 311@gulfport-ms.gov. Include a physical address or closest intersection to help us more readily locate the issue."

