Gas line fire after lightning strike in Gulfport

A strike of lightning hit a gas line in Gulfport this morning, setting a fire on 28th street near the Gulfport Seabee base.

Video from the incident shows the intensity of the flames as they poured out of the ruptured valve.

Firemen rapidly responded to the scene, spraying water onto a nearby tree to make sure the branches did not catch fire. The gas company was contacted to shut off the line so the fire could be properly extinguished.

Hancock County and Harrison County have been on a severe weather advisory since about 7:45 a.m. Sunday morning, when a tornado warning was issued by the National Weather Service.

After the warning was lifted, residents were advised to remain on high alert due to flash flood warnings along the Coast. The flash flood warning remains in effect until 12:30 p.m.

