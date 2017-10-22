Officials, 'Stay off roads' as flooding continues

Road closures are underway as roads begin to flood in Long Beach during a severe weather advisory. Most of Highway 90 in Long Beach is flooded, according to Long Beach Police.

The Long Beach Police Department is advising drivers to stay off the roads in areas with flooding. Officers are putting up barricades to block motorists from driving down flooded streets.

Reports say water is rising quickly as heavy rain continues to fall, getting into some homes in the area.

Among the flooded roads:

Rita Lane at West Old Pass Rd.

Alverado Dr. at Roddy Circle

Clower at Pineville Rd.

Royal Dr.

Daughtery Rd. and Commission Rd.

West Old Pass Rd. and North Island View Ave.

Canal Rd. south of Robinson Rd.

John Clark Rd. and Old Hwy. 49

A flash flood warning is in currently effect in Hancock and Harrison counties until 12:30 p.m.

