Fall Muster cancelled for Sunday

The Beauvoir property was transformed into a Civil War battlefield, complete with weapons, tents, and reenactors in period attire. (Photo source: WLOX)

The second day of Fall Muster at Beauvoir has been cancelled due to severe weather.

This announcement follows tornado and flash flood warnings in Harrison and Hancock counties early Sunday morning.

This weekend, the Beauvoir property was transformed into a Civil War battlefield for the 31st annual Fall Muster reenactment.

Participants dressed in historical costumes, complete with weapons and tents that mirror what it was like to be a soldier in the during the Civil War.

Many spent Friday night sleeping on the grounds in preparation for the weekend event. As soldiers, the reenactors go through troop movements and calls to simulate what a real battle may have looked like.

"It educates them. It gives them a brief glimpse into history and what the war was about," said federal reenactor John Eaks.

Whether or not the event will be rescheduled is unknown.

