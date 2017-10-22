Fall Muster cancelled for Sunday

Road closures are underway as roads begin to flood in Long Beach during a severe weather advisory.More >>
Road closures are underway as roads begin to flood in Long Beach during a severe weather advisory.More >>
A strike of lightning hit a gas line in Gulfport this morning, setting a fire on 28th street near the Gulfport Seabee base.More >>
A strike of lightning hit a gas line in Gulfport this morning, setting a fire on 28th street near the Gulfport Seabee base.More >>
The second day of Fall Muster at Beauvoir has been cancelled due to severe weather.More >>
The second day of Fall Muster at Beauvoir has been cancelled due to severe weather.More >>
A flash flood warning for Hancock and Harrison County is in effect until 12:30 p.m.More >>
A flash flood warning for Hancock and Harrison County is in effect until 12:30 p.m.More >>
Christian, Marley, and Laura are just a few of the boys and girls in South Mississippi living with down syndrome. Like everyone else, they love to play and have fun.More >>
Christian, Marley, and Laura are just a few of the boys and girls in South Mississippi living with down syndrome. Like everyone else, they love to play and have fun.More >>
Friends and relatives of a couple whose bodies were found in Joshua Tree National Park say they died in a 'sympathetic murder-suicide'.More >>
Friends and relatives of a couple whose bodies were found in Joshua Tree National Park say they died in a 'sympathetic murder-suicide'.More >>
Henrico police are now investigating a video posted on social media showing middle school students simulating sex and shouting racially insensitive remarks.More >>
Henrico police are now investigating a video posted on social media showing middle school students simulating sex and shouting racially insensitive remarks.More >>
The family who lives in the house is on vacation to Disney World, and the dolls were taken down by a relative.More >>
The family who lives in the house is on vacation to Disney World, and the dolls were taken down by a relative.More >>
The Short Pump Middle School football team is forfeiting its season after police announced they are investigating a disturbing video involving students from the school.More >>
The Short Pump Middle School football team is forfeiting its season after police announced they are investigating a disturbing video involving students from the school.More >>
The US Marshals are asking for the public's help in finding this man who is wanted for the rape and murder of a 13-month-old girl.More >>
The US Marshals are asking for the public's help in finding this man who is wanted for the rape and murder of a 13-month-old girl.More >>