Flash flood warning for Hancock, Harrison Co. - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

Flash flood warning for Hancock, Harrison Co.

(Photo Source: WLOX) (Photo Source: WLOX)
SOUTH MISSISSIPPI (WLOX) -

A flash flood warning for Hancock and Harrison County is in effect until 12:30 p.m. 

The alert was issued by the National Weather Service. 

Numerous thunderstorms producing heavy rain have been spotted along the Gulf Coast. About 2-3 in. of rain have fallen in some areas. 

People in these areas are advised to seek shelter until the warning is lifted. 

Copyright 2017 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly