PRCC knocks off 15th ranked MGCCC

The Wildcats and Bulldogs go at it every year in a rivalry game that dates back to 1926. (Photo source: WLOX)

Pearl River Community College made the most of its homecoming matchup against Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College, knocking off the 15th ranked Bulldogs 31-27 and effectively ending their playoff hopes.

The Wildcats and Bulldogs go at it every year in a rivalry game that dates back to 1926, and the latest edition of the game did not disappoint.

MGCCC drew first blood, blocking a Wildcat punt and recovering the ball in the end zone for a touchdown with 11:03 left in the first quarter.

The rest of the first half was a high-flying affair, with the Wildcats and Bulldogs exchanging scores. The first half ended 24-17 with the Bulldogs leading by seven.

What a connection from @markevion_10 to KJ Breland! Touchdown ties the game at 7 @WLOX pic.twitter.com/OYS0C0hsw7 — Patrick Clay (@patrickclayTV) October 21, 2017

Defenses settling in after high-flying first half. Wildcats with the ball, down 10 at start of 4. Can @PearlRiverCC_FB knock off #15 MGCCC? pic.twitter.com/NHv3PD8Axc — Patrick Clay (@patrickclayTV) October 21, 2017

MGCCC stretched its lead to 10 in the third quarter with the first score of the second half. The Bulldogs would hold onto that lead going into the fourth quarter.

That lead wouldn’t last long, with PRCC scoring 14 unanswered points to bring the score to its final result, 31-27.

Next Saturday, the Bulldogs will take on Jones County Junior College at home, and PRCC will play Copiah-Lincoln Community College in Wesson.

