Shipfitter hurt in Ingalls explosion remains in critical condition

An Ingalls employee is fighting for his life in a Mobile, AL hospital after an explosion at the shipyard left him in critical condition last week. On Tuesday, Ingalls spokesman Bill Glenn said Cephas Jackson remains in critical but stable condition.

"Our thoughts and prayers remain with Mr. Jackson and his family," Glenn said.

Around 8:30 a.m. Friday, Oct. 20, Jackson, an Ingalls shipfitter, was injured while performing hot work in a unit. Family members say he suffered wounds on 78 percent of his body.

"Ingalls emergency personnel immediately responded to the scene and provided medical assistance. The employee has been transported to USA Medical in Mobile for further care," Glenn said.

A Singing River Health System official noted, "He was first treated at Singing River Hospital, where we stabilized him and transferred to USA Medical Center in critical condition."

Glenn said officials with the Occupational Safety and Health Administration arrived at Ingalls on Monday to begin their investigation.

