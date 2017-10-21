Ingalls explosion leaves employee in critical condition

An Ingalls employee is fighting for his life in a Mobile hospital after an explosion at the shipyard left him in critical condition Friday morning.

At around 8:30 a.m., an Ingalls shipfitter was injured while performing hot work in a unit. Family members say the employee suffered wounds on 78 percent of his body.

According to Ingalls spokesperson Bill Glenn, "Ingalls emergency personnel immediately responded to the scene and provided medical assistance. The employee has been transported to USA Medical in Mobile for further care."

A Singing River Health System official noted, "He was first treated at Singing River Hospital, where we stabilized him and transferred to USA Medical Center in critical condition."

The incident is still under investigation.

